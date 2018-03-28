Kidnapped parrots rescued
Close to 30 yellow headed parrots were rescued from their captor by officers of the South Western Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise on yesterday, according to a police release issued this afternoon.
According to the report, officers led by Snr Supt Neville Adams and Sgt Shaheed Ali descended on a Savannah Road, Santa Flora home between 12 noon and 3 pm, when they discovered 28 of the protected birds at the home.
A 31-year-old housewife was arrested in connection with the find. The officers were also assisted by a contingent of game wardens from the Forestry Division's South Patrol.