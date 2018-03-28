In-law charged with murder of soldier
TWELVE days after Sgt Ken Palmer, 42, was fatally shot in Gasparillo, Brandon Pooran appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with his murder.
Police charged Pooran with nine offences including the attempted murder of Palmer’s common-law wife Radica Pooran, 36, who is also the accused man’s aunt. Pooran, 26, a labourer from Dalloo Road in Gasparillo, appeared before First Court magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine.The other charges against Pooran were that he wounded his brother Ravi Pooran, 31, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm; that he had in his possession a firearm and ammunition; and that he had them with intent to endanger the lives of the couple’s two children, nine-year-old Kayron and his sister Kyley, seven.
All charges arose from an incident at the home of Palmer’s in-laws at Dalloo Road in Gasparillo on March 15.