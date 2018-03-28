COP has new national executive

RICHARDSON DHALAI

The Congress of the People (COP) has a new national executive as the slate of candidates led by incumbent chairman Jamieson Bahadur was nominated unopposed following yesterday’s nomination day exercise.

The party had designated April 15 as election day for the 2018-2020 term while Monday was declared as nomination day for people seeking to contest positions on the nine-member executive.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Bahadur said two other slates of candidates had signalled their intention to contest the poll but had failed to submit nomination papers. “We have been there all the time, we have never turned our backs on the party and the membership knows we are serious and hard-working people and anybody to rebuild the party is the team we have.” He said the inauguration of the national executive members would be done either on or after the April 15 date.

He said an election for secretary of the Youth Congress as well as a Women’s Arm chairman were the only two outstanding posts and those were expected to be filled within the next two months as the party moved to have elections for the respective positions.