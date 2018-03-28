Absent attorneys anger magistrate

WAITING: Head of Fraud Squad Snr Supt Totaram Dookie, left, and Sgt Vinelle Bassarath outside the San Fernando Courts on Monday.

AZARD ALI

IN THE ongoing cases involving Vicky Boodram, witnesses are dying. This was told to a magistrate in San Fernando on Monday by special prosecutor attorney Elaine Greene who said that of the hundreds of virtual complainants against Boodram for collecting their monies for a 2010 cruise which never sailed, the State would be relying on 20 and statements from five police officers.

Boodram, 35, and her former husband Ravi Arjoonsingh, reappeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ court for continuing hearing of 109 fraud charges linked to the failed cruise ship packages offered by Boodram’s Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Limited.

Arjoonsingh is also facing those charges. Other charges Boodram appeared for yesterday related to radio advertisements for sale of homes in which she is alleged to have taken downpayments from several people.

Senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine asked Boodram for her attorney and she replied: “Morning Maam. Alvin Brazer.” She had in previous hearings opted to represent herself having fired several attorneys in the past. Antoine asked, “Who is Brazer, where is he from?” Boodram replied that the attorney is representing her in matters in the Arima magistrates’ court.

“Has anyone heard of him?,” Antoine asked. Boodram has cases pending in that court for escaping lawful custody. Her $2 million bail was revoked.

The State is pursuing the matter via paper committal in the hybrid form in which some witnesses, mainly police officers, will give evidence from the witness box.

Greene had submitted in previous hearings that she did not find any learning in the law on why the State could not pursue paper committal against an accused who is unrepresented.

Arjoonsingh who stood outside the dock because he is on bail, said that attorney Michael Rooplal was supposed to be present to hold for attorney Jagdeo Singh. Antoine said that she is schedule to start the Preliminary Inquiry next week Wednesday.

The magistrate said, “Let me make it clear once. I am not going to be sitting in this matter for years.”

Senior Supt Totaram Dookie who spearheaded the fraud investigations and Sgt Vinelle Bassarath who charged Boodram in the 109 fraud charges, were present in court.

Greene told Antoine, “Some of the witnesses have died. We have 20 witnesses from the virtual complainants; five police officers. Some of the virtual complainants have died.”

Two of the virtual complainants in which Bassarath charged Boodram in the cruise ship allegations, died.

One in the housing fraud case involving WPC Bernard also died. The police complainant PC Joseph who charged Boodram for money laundering also died.