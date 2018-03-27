WATER TAXI ON FIRE

The inter-island sea bridge woes continue, as a Water Taxi, despatched to transport passengers between Trinidad and Tobago caught on fire off the North Coast, en route to Port of Spain. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but Lyle Alexander, chairman of the Port Authority (PATT) confirmed to Newsday this evening that the fire was put out and the dedicated cargo vessel, the Cabo Star, had to be rerouted to assist passengers. The Cabo Star is on scene, he said, as are the Coast Guard. Alexander said there an estimated 60 passengers on board and there were no reports of injuries.

This story is developing.