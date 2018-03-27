Venezuelan shot by cops identified

David Edgehill, president of the Latin Association of TT leaves the Forensic Science Centre yesterday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

THE Venezuelan man who was allegedly killed by police last Wednesday was identified yesterday as Marco Antonio Diaz Gonzales, a 32-year-old father of two.

President and founder of the Latin Association of TT, David Edgehill, who represented Gonzales’ relatives, told Newsday yesterday Gonzales had been in the country working for an import/export business.

Edgehill said while there were many questions surrounding Gonzlaes’ shooting death, family members do not wish to pursue any investigations. They simply want to repatriate his body, so that he could have a Christian burial in his homeland.

His widow was brought from Venezuela and taken to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James to view the body. The visibly shaken wife was seen at the entrance of the FSC, being consoled by relatives.

Reporters were unable to speak with her directly because she did not speak any English. However Edgehill, told Newsday that she was in total shock on hearing that her husband and the father of her children had been shot dead by police.

Newsday was told that the association is covering all the expenses of the repatriation, and will be assisting with the funeral arrangements.

According to earlier reports, at about 11.30 pm, police were responding to an all-points bulletin about a black Toyota Yaris evading a police roadblock. They intercepted it near St Lucien Road, Diego Martin, and said while they were approaching the car they were shot at and returned fire, killing Gonzales.

They also wounded a female passenger, identified only as “Monica.” She is still at the Port of Spain General Hospital, being treated under police guard.

Edgehill told Newsday that Gonzales had recently started an import/export business between Trinidad and Venezuela, and would buy goods from Trinidad, and deliver them to Venezuela, where the destabilised economy has left many people without food. He would in turn bring goods from Venezuela to sell.

Newsday was told Gonzales had entered the country legally, but was denied an extension when his business in Trinidad took longer than expected. He had, therefore, overstayed his allotted time. Edgehill said this may have been one of the reasons he tried to escape police.

Edgehill said Gonzales had broken a red light and police tried to stop him, but when he saw them approaching with guns in hand, he panicked and drove off.

He added that Monica was a law student, who was a year away from passing the bar. Because of financial constraints in Venezuela, she had taken a sabbatical to make money to continue her studies.

An autopsy confirmed Gonzales died from multiple gunshot wounds. Sources at the FSC told Newsday he was hit six times.