US coach heaps praise on TT talent At Spartan basketball skills clinic:

These youngsters take part in the Spartan’s basketball clinic held this past weekend at Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.

Sherdon Pierre

American coach Mark Cook was impressed with the display of talent at the Spartans TT Sports Club`s March Mayhem Basketball Skills Clinic, which concluded on Sunday afternoon, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

Cook stated, “The level of basketball is pretty good in TT but the players need to become more students of the game. Physically they can compete with kids in America, attitude wise they will excel because they are very discipline, they try hard but the level can be increased by knowledge of the game.” He also mentioned ways in which the fraternity can improve the sport. “Find the best players, teach them the right ways to do things and continue to build interest in the game. I believe basketball is on the come up here, it just needs the right push to reach the level of cricket or football. “

Cook, who has coaching certifications from International Basketball Federation (FIBA), National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) concluded, “I’m blessed to be here. It was a great opportunity. Hopefully, people will be more interested in what these kids are doing because basketball is an amazing sport.”

Nickolai Mills won the best shooting award with his prolific shooting during the camp especially in the final of the three-point shooting contest. Jadon Daniel was adjudged the winner of the best work ethic award and Kevon Williams captured the most promising player award after placing second in the shootout as well as leading his team to victory in the final of the contest held in the clinic.

The two-day clinic catered for 40 kids from different clubs throughout the country between the ages of 14 to 17 years old. Cook and six other local coaches focused on the different fundamentals of the game which were dribbling, shooting, passing and agility.

Organiser of the event Garvin Warwick, President of Spartans TT said, “Once we can impact the lives of these kids or any kid as a matter of fact is an accomplishment of me. We are trying our best to create opportunities for our young basket ballers, not just those at Spartans TT, to training among the best and raise the level of their game on and off the court.”