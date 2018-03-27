TTMA: President right on productivity

The TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) supported the call by President Paula-Mae Weekes for people to perform well at their jobs, in a statement on her appointment as the country’s sixth President.

“As the first female President of TT, her appointment marks a change in the course of the history of our nation. In her inaugural address, the sentiments expressed such as: ‘Be a light...Get to work on time and actually do some work while you’re there’ are words (of) which we as a nation should take heed.

“The TTMA echoes this simple yet profound statement of our President as productivity in the workplace continues to be the rhetoric of our manufacturers and indeed the country as a whole.

“Congratulations once again to our new President. The TTMA wishes Her Excellency every success in all of her undertakings as our new Head of State.”