TCL/CEMEX sponsor Mayo Youth Academy
OVER 35 young aspiring footballers will have the opportunity to develop their skills as Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) and CEMEX have announced sponsorship of the Mayo Youth Academy.
The company’s support kicked off on March 10 with football training at TCL’s field, which is adjacent to its Mayo quarry in Mayo Village.
The academy will focus mainly on boys between the ages of four and 14, who come from the communities of Mayo, Gasparillo, Whiteland and Corosal.
Attending the official start of the partnership was TCL Group country manager Rodolfo Martinez who, in addressing the players, parents and well-wishers, spoke of the positive impact of football, and sport in general, saying that it promotes well-being and is an essential part of any community.
He also recognised the academy’s manager, Dwayne Baptiste and coaches Jahvorn Neptune and Kareem Assivero for their efforts and passion. In turn, they expressed gratitude to TCL and CEMEX saying that they were particularly happy as the academy will further engender discipline in the youth of Mayo, and will also act as a catalyst to bring the community even closer together.