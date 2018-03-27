Success Laventille gives thanks for success

THE Success Central Community Council (SCCC) of Success Village, Laventille, held a thanksgiving service recently to celebrate all their successes.

The council has been working closely with the police and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as churches to keep crime away from the community and allow residents to be retrained so that they can assist themselves financially.

President of the council retired asst commissioner of police Terry Young has been working with the various bodies as well as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to train housewives in setting up kitchen gardens to become self-sufficient. Also, the young men and women have been exposed to different aspects of training in various fields to mould and shape them for whatever career path they choose, said a media release.

Young said Success Laventille is without a doubt one of the safest parts of Laventille where people live as a family, work together, share whatever they have and all work towards the common goal of making the community safer than it already is.

During the thanksgiving service, which over 100 members of the community attended, Young spoke about all the positives from which the community has benefited, including construction of a library to get students to read more.

Prayers from various denominations were featured in the service including a message from Pastor Rawle Cooper of the Bethel Fundamental Baptist Church, a reading by Rev Viola Parson of St Michael Spiritual Baptist Church and a closing prayer by Rev Patricia Bernard of the Anglican Church. Kareem Browne gave a performance of How Great Thou Art on the pan.