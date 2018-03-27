Staff shortages prompt senior managers to double as pilots

QUESTIONS were raised into the compensation of senior managers at Caribbean Airlines (CAL) who have acted as pilots to make up for a severe shortage of operational staff at the airline during yesterday’s parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) on State Enterprises yesterday.

The issue was raised by committee member Ancil Antoine who said it was brought to his attention that members of CAL’s managerial team were also performing double roles as pilots.

Antoine expressed concern over the practice and asked who would be taking over their management roles in their absence and also if they would be collecting one salary for their duties or two.

CEO Garvin Medera said there was a major problem with the number of vacant pilot positions open and explained this shortage of skilled staff placed a strain on CAL’s operations and their ability to maintain flights.

He said despite this, the company was in the process of interviewing six pilots for positions within the company later this year.

Committee chairman David Small said while he was satisfied with CAL’s urgent response to the issue, he was disheartened to learn that this was a practice within the company and also raised questions over the payment for duties.

“Something seems amiss with that. What are their payments? If a manager is expected to fly to Toronto for two days, is he paid as a manager for those two days or as a pilot? In any event something seems very wrong with that practice. But it is good that you are looking at ways to rectify the issue,” Small said.