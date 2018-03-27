Padarath: Who is high ranking sports ministry official in sex suit?
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath has questioned why taxpayers monies have been used to settle a sexual harassment claim under a non-disclosure agreement and who was the high ranking ministry official fingered in the settlement.
He was speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum this week held at the Las Lomas Government Primary School.
Padarath held up the front page of the Sunday Newsday of March 25 and the headline "Sex Suit Settled" which reported that $150,000 was awarded to Sports Minister Darryl Smith's former personal secretary who had challenged her termination in the Industrial Court following an allegation of sexual impropriety against a high ranking ministry official.
Padarath, who in 2015 Smith called "princess Town" in Parliament repeatedly, said that karma was a "helluva thing."
"Darryl Smith never imagined the member of Princes Town would preside over his political death."