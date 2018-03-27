Man in court for Anita’s murder

MURDERED: Anita Bahadur

The man charged for the murder of 27-year-old mother of four Anita Bahadur this morning appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle Caddle in the Port of Spain Eight Court.

Aaron Garcia, 26, was unrepresented but said he intended to get an attorney.

He made several complaints about the police while he was in custody and these complaints were taken down by Earle Caddle.

Garcia is to reappear on April 24.

It is alleged that he murdered Bahadur on March 21, at the Croissee in San Juan.

Bahadur was at the Croisee in San Juan, when a man, who was released from prison two weeks ago, approached her and stabbed her in the chest.