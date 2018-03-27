Mahase, Maikoo win top North East cricket awards
ANDERSON Mahase and Ricardo Maikoo won the top awards when the North East Zonal Cricket Council held its presentation function at the Guaico Government Primary School in Sangre Grande, last month.
Mahase won the youth cricketer of the year award, while Maikoo earned the senior cricketer of the year award.
Maikoo had a number of accomplishments during the season.
Among them were scoring 283 runs and snatching 22 wickets to earn the best all-round performance award, while playing for Unique in the senior division.
Mahase earned the youth cricketer of the year award after recording top performances in the Under-15 Interzone competition.
The function honoured other players and clubs for outstanding performance in the 2017 season. Also, the zonal council honoured Munsho Masimba and Ramdath Jagoo for long and distinguished service to cricket, while Deonarine Ramlochan was honoured for his long and outstanding service as a player.
HONOUR ROLL
SENIOR DIVISION
1 Unique
2 Montgomery
3 Youth Sports
Most Runs: Johann Lezama - 312 runs - Unique
Most Wickets: Wendell Alleyne - 39 wkts - Fishing Pond EBG
Highest Individual Score: Johann Lezama - 117 - Unique
Best Bowling Average: Ricardo Maikoo - 9.77 - Unique
Best All-round Performance: Ricardo Maikoo - 283 runs/22 wkts - Unique
DIVISION ONE
1 Swansea and TYVA (tie)
3 Merry Makers
Most Runs: Keron Persaud - 455 runs - Swansea
Most Wickets: Joel Graham - 24 wkts - Merry Makers (85-7-350-24, avg 14.55)
Highest Individual Score: Keron Persaud - 167 not out - Swansea
Best Bowling Average: Koreece Mahabir - 6.28 - TYVA
Best All-round Performance: Joel Graham - 125runs/24 wkts - Merry Makers
SUNDAY LEAGUE (40 overs)
1 Youth Sports
2 Unique
Most Runs: Ricardo Maikoo - 184 runs - Unique
Most Wickets: Ricardo Maikoo - 11 wickets - Unique
Highest Individual Score: Ricardo Maikoo - 84 - Unique
Hat-trick: Amrish Rampersad - Youth Sports
T20
1 Swansea
2 All Stars
Most Runs: Anderson Richardson - 223 runs - All Stars
Most Wickets: Valarie Charles - 12 wickets - All Stars
Highest Individual Score: Joel Graham - 114 not out - Merry Makers
RESERVE LEAGUE
1 Youth Sports
2 Unique
3 All Stars
Most Runs: Rajesh Rampersad - 249 runs - Youth Sports
Most Wickets: Ravi Ramjattan - 27 wickets - Youth Sports
Highest Individual Score: Kristoff Lewis - 127 not out - Rovers
Best Bowling Average: Rajiv Rampersad - 6.71 - Youth Sports
Best All-round Performance: Sanjiv Singh - 161 runs/23 wkts - Unique
TOP YOUTH CRICKETERS
Primary Schools
Aaliyah Boodram - (girls) - Cunaripo Presbyterian
Shiva Singh (boys) - S/Grande Hindu School
Secondary Schools
Elanor Nixon - (girls) - SWAHA
Shaundel Emmons - (boys) - NEC
Interzone
Under-13: Ishmeal Ali
Under-15: Anderson Mahase
Under-17: Andy Mahase
Under-19: Aaron Mahase
Youth Cricketer of the Year: Anderson Mahase
Five Cricketers of the Year
Ricardo Maikoo - 467 runs/33 wkts - Unique
Keron Persaud - 549 runs/20 wkts - Swansea
Joel Graham - 392 runs/26 wkts - Merry Makers
Wendell Alleyne - 198 runs/39 wkts - Fishing Pond EBG
Keegan Ramroop - 117 runs/40 wkts - Youth Sports
Senior Cricketer of the Year: Ricardo Maikoo
Club of the Year: Swansea
Umpire of the Year: Carlton Best
Administrator of the Year: John Lewis
Centuries
Johann Lezama - 117 - Unique
Randy Ramlogan - 112 - Cunaripo Sports
Wendell Allyene - 111 - Fishing Pond EBG
Simon Blake - 112 - TYVA
Keegan Ramroop - 103 - Youth Sports
Ricardo Maikoo - 100 - Unique
Joel Graham - 114 not out - Merry Makers
Keron Persaud - 167 not out - Swansea
Akiel Clarke - 161 not out - Swansea
Kristoff Lewis - 127 not out - Rovers
Rajesh Rampersad - 118 not out - Youth Sports
Ten Wickets
Sanjiv Singh - 10 wkts - Unique
Ronald Seenath - 10 wkts - Rovers
Ronell Thomas - 10 wkts - Fishing Pond EBG
Brandon Sam - 10 wkts - All Stars
HONOUREES
Long and Distinguished Service to Cricket
Munsho Masimba
Ramdath Jagoo
Long and Outstanding Service as a Player
Deonarine Ramlochan