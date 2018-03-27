Mahase, Maikoo win top North East cricket awards

Anderson Mahase, right, receives the youth cricketer of the year award.

ANDERSON Mahase and Ricardo Maikoo won the top awards when the North East Zonal Cricket Council held its presentation function at the Guaico Government Primary School in Sangre Grande, last month.

Mahase won the youth cricketer of the year award, while Maikoo earned the senior cricketer of the year award.

Maikoo had a number of accomplishments during the season.

Among them were scoring 283 runs and snatching 22 wickets to earn the best all-round performance award, while playing for Unique in the senior division.

Mahase earned the youth cricketer of the year award after recording top performances in the Under-15 Interzone competition.

The function honoured other players and clubs for outstanding performance in the 2017 season. Also, the zonal council honoured Munsho Masimba and Ramdath Jagoo for long and distinguished service to cricket, while Deonarine Ramlochan was honoured for his long and outstanding service as a player.

HONOUR ROLL

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Unique

2 Montgomery

3 Youth Sports

Most Runs: Johann Lezama - 312 runs - Unique

Most Wickets: Wendell Alleyne - 39 wkts - Fishing Pond EBG

Highest Individual Score: Johann Lezama - 117 - Unique

Best Bowling Average: Ricardo Maikoo - 9.77 - Unique

Best All-round Performance: Ricardo Maikoo - 283 runs/22 wkts - Unique

DIVISION ONE

1 Swansea and TYVA (tie)

3 Merry Makers

Most Runs: Keron Persaud - 455 runs - Swansea

Most Wickets: Joel Graham - 24 wkts - Merry Makers (85-7-350-24, avg 14.55)

Highest Individual Score: Keron Persaud - 167 not out - Swansea

Best Bowling Average: Koreece Mahabir - 6.28 - TYVA

Best All-round Performance: Joel Graham - 125runs/24 wkts - Merry Makers

SUNDAY LEAGUE (40 overs)

1 Youth Sports

2 Unique

Most Runs: Ricardo Maikoo - 184 runs - Unique

Most Wickets: Ricardo Maikoo - 11 wickets - Unique

Highest Individual Score: Ricardo Maikoo - 84 - Unique

Hat-trick: Amrish Rampersad - Youth Sports

T20

1 Swansea

2 All Stars

Most Runs: Anderson Richardson - 223 runs - All Stars

Most Wickets: Valarie Charles - 12 wickets - All Stars

Highest Individual Score: Joel Graham - 114 not out - Merry Makers

RESERVE LEAGUE

1 Youth Sports

2 Unique

3 All Stars

Most Runs: Rajesh Rampersad - 249 runs - Youth Sports

Most Wickets: Ravi Ramjattan - 27 wickets - Youth Sports

Highest Individual Score: Kristoff Lewis - 127 not out - Rovers

Best Bowling Average: Rajiv Rampersad - 6.71 - Youth Sports

Best All-round Performance: Sanjiv Singh - 161 runs/23 wkts - Unique

TOP YOUTH CRICKETERS

Primary Schools

Aaliyah Boodram - (girls) - Cunaripo Presbyterian

Shiva Singh (boys) - S/Grande Hindu School

Secondary Schools

Elanor Nixon - (girls) - SWAHA

Shaundel Emmons - (boys) - NEC

Interzone

Under-13: Ishmeal Ali

Under-15: Anderson Mahase

Under-17: Andy Mahase

Under-19: Aaron Mahase

Youth Cricketer of the Year: Anderson Mahase

Five Cricketers of the Year

Ricardo Maikoo - 467 runs/33 wkts - Unique

Keron Persaud - 549 runs/20 wkts - Swansea

Joel Graham - 392 runs/26 wkts - Merry Makers

Wendell Alleyne - 198 runs/39 wkts - Fishing Pond EBG

Keegan Ramroop - 117 runs/40 wkts - Youth Sports

Senior Cricketer of the Year: Ricardo Maikoo

Club of the Year: Swansea

Umpire of the Year: Carlton Best

Administrator of the Year: John Lewis

Centuries

Johann Lezama - 117 - Unique

Randy Ramlogan - 112 - Cunaripo Sports

Wendell Allyene - 111 - Fishing Pond EBG

Simon Blake - 112 - TYVA

Keegan Ramroop - 103 - Youth Sports

Ricardo Maikoo - 100 - Unique

Joel Graham - 114 not out - Merry Makers

Keron Persaud - 167 not out - Swansea

Akiel Clarke - 161 not out - Swansea

Kristoff Lewis - 127 not out - Rovers

Rajesh Rampersad - 118 not out - Youth Sports

Ten Wickets

Sanjiv Singh - 10 wkts - Unique

Ronald Seenath - 10 wkts - Rovers

Ronell Thomas - 10 wkts - Fishing Pond EBG

Brandon Sam - 10 wkts - All Stars

HONOUREES

Long and Distinguished Service to Cricket

Munsho Masimba

Ramdath Jagoo

Long and Outstanding Service as a Player

Deonarine Ramlochan