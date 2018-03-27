Kamla: Motion of no confidence for Sinanan on seabridge collapse

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets Professor Dr Selwyn Cudjoe during the UNC Monday night forum at the Las Lomas #2 Primary School PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The Opposition will be filing a motion of no confidence in Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on the collapse of the seabridge and has called for the people of Tobago to be financially compensated, announced Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

She was speaking at the UNC Monday Night Forum this week held at the Las Lomas Government Primary School.

She said the party had met in caucus and had decided to file the motion though she did not say when this would be done. She added Government had admitted being at fault for collapse of the seabridge they must compensate people of Tobago for losses.

"If you could compensate a lady because somebody sexually assaulted her you could compensate people."

She commented on rocks being found in the toilet system of the MV Cabo Star and said Government was "finding rocks everywhere." She joked that the chief geologist Keith Rowley (the Prime Minister's degree is in geology) to find out where the rocks were coming from.

She said she looked on in disbelief in Parliament last week when Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy said nobody in Tobago was suffering. She recalled Webster-Roy said she was lived in Tobago and did not just "visit by boat for weekend."

Persad-Bissessar commented: "You know why? Because it have no boat."