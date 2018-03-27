Homeless man dead at abandoned building

NALINEE SEELAL

HOUSING Development Corporation (HDC) workers in Port of Spain yesterday stumbled on the body of a homeless man. There were visible marks of violence.

The workers were contracted to remove garbage and debris from the abandoned Workers Bank building at the corner at Independence Square and Duncan Streets.

According to reports, at 8.45 am the workers were on the ground floor when they saw the body, dressed in blue shorts but bareback, with a gash to the back of his head and what appeared to be a broken left leg. Port of Spain CID officers and a district medical officer went to the scene.

Police described the man as being of African descent, five foot nine inches and in his early 30s. Investigators suspect he may have fallen or could have been beaten to death. His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy. Yesterday, investigators interviewed several people, including some of the homeless who live in the building, but they said they did not see anything. Police are hoping to view CCTV footage to assist in their investigation.