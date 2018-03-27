Homeless man beaten to death near Secondary School
Students of the Aranguez North Secondary School were faced with the gruesome sight of the battered dead body of a street dweller identified only as "Sleepy", which lay meters from the school's main entrance.
According to reports, the body was discovered by passers-by shortly before 8 am.
The body appeared to have a severe wound to the right side of the temple.
Security guards on duty at the school did not report seeing or hearing anything suspicious. Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) are still at the scene conducting inquiries.
Yesterday, workers of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) reportedly discovered another street dweller beneath rubble inside an abandoned building in Duncan Street, Port of Spain. This body also appeared to have marks of violence.