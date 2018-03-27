Couva woman raped while walking home

NALINEE SEELAL

A 27-YEAR-OLD Couva woman was abducted by a driver armed with a gun on Saturday night, forced into a car and driven to some bushes at Carlsen Field where she was sexually assaulted.

The terrified victim managed to escape by running further into the bush, close to Tanteak, where she hid and waited until the man left. She sought help from a security guard, who contacted the Freeport police, and she was later treated by a doctor.

She told police she was walking along the main road in Mc Bean Village, Couva at 7 pm when the driver pulled alongside her, pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the car.

She told police she was in a state of shock and did as he said. After she fled into the bushes, the man drove along the road hoping to find her but, failing to do so because of poor lighting, he drove off.

Freeport police are investigating.