Claxton Bay man shot and killed
MINUTES after purchasing a roti and a soft drink for breakfast a Claxton Bay man was shot and killed in his vehicle early this morning. Stephon Forgenie,27 of Hilltop Drive died on the scene after he was shot more than 20 times to his chest and lower abdomen.
According to a police report at about 7.45 am Forgenie had stopped at Annie’s Roti Shop in Claxton Bay. He left the Roti shop after buying a chicken roti and red soft drink.
Reports said as Forgenie was about to drive out of the car park he was blocked by a white car. Police said a masked gunman came out of the vehicle and began shooting at Forgenie.
He was shot at close range. Thirty- seven spent shells were recovered at the scene by Crime Scene Investigators.
At the time Forgenie’s girl friend was also a passenger in the vehicle. She was unhurt. Relatives believe that Forgenie’s death was a hit. Homicide Region Three are investigating.