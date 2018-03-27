Anil, Sancho make appearances at UNC meeting
Former Sports Minister Anil Roberts, who resigned from the People's Partnership Cabinet following a financial audit into the controversial Life Sport programme, was in attendance at the UNC Monday Night Forum this week held at the Las Lomas Government Primary School.
Roberts was at the meeting dressed in a yellow jersey and was acknowleged by UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during her feature address. She said the sports projects Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis had boasted about at a PNM meeting last week in Diego Martin were from Roberts.
"Look him here," she pointed him out to the crowd.
Roberts, who also courted controversy in 2014 when a video appeared of a man resembling him wrapping a marijuana cigarette in a hotel room, has kept a relatively low profile following his resignation as minister.
At the meeting Roberts was joined by his fellow former sports minister and former national footballer Brent Sancho. Persad-Bissessar said she had been speaking with Sancho about a project with youth and sport which will be announced at a later date.