6 Venezuelans on arms charges

AZARD ALI

SIX Venezuelans were refused bail and remanded into custody yesterday after they appeared before a magistrate in San Fernando charged with possession of 12 guns – eight revolvers and four pistols. The men are from Tucupita, which is close to Trinidad’s southwest peninsula. They are: Elias Jose Carrion Gascon, Elisao David Sanchez Malava, Deigo Jose’ Fajardo, Heisver Jose Carmon Gascon, Robert Nicholas Leon Hernandez and Gonzales Romero.

They were arrested on Saturday at a house in La Romaine by police from the San Fernando CID and Penal. Senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine read the charges to the six that at Renn Avenue, they had 12 firearms. Another charge alleged that they had 11 rounds of .38 ammunition. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said it had not been decided how the police will prosecute the charges – indictably or summarily.

“And this is because of the amount of weapons involved. We will consult with the DPP on how to proceed,” Seedan said. Through Spanish-language interpreter Moonilal Ragbir, the six were told they would not be called upon to plead. Four of the six were told by Antoine in another charge that they entered the country at a beach not designated an official port of entry. Ragbir told the magistrate the men pleaded guilty.

The 12 guns and ammunition were brought into court in garbage bags and Seedan gave the magistrate a description of them. The six were told they had been denied bail and will reappear on April 5, when the court will have a decision on whether they will be called upon to plead. The facts in relation to the illegal entry will be read to them and Antoine will pass sentence.