$.5m burglary at Bank of Baroda

NALINEE SEELAL

BURGLARS used a blowtorch to cut a hole in the wall of the Chaguanas branch of Bank of Baroda and then cut open a steel safe from which they stole US$15,000 and TT$500,000. The burglary took place sometime between Friday night and early yesterday morning.

Employees arrived yesterday morning and discovered a hole in the eastern wall and then the damaged safe. Chaguanas CID teamed up with head of Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad to investigate. Officers including Insp Marlon Alexander, Sgts Curtis Pierre and Jagmohan and others went to the bank and searched for clues. CCTV footage from the weekend was handed over to them.

Several employees were interviewed and investigators believe arrests are imminent. Contacted for comment, managers at the bank said the issue is now a police matter and they would not comment.

Up to press time, workmen were sealing the hole in the wall.