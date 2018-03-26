Webster-Roy: New laws for sex offender registry
NEW laws are needed to publicly reveal the names on the Sex Offenders Registry, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Gender Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, told the Lower House on Friday.
She said the registry was created on December 22, 2015, in reply to an initial listed question by Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen Gopeesingh.
When Gayadeen Gopeesingh asked if listed offenders are monitored, the minister replied, “Yes, by the TT Police Service.”
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath asked why offenders’ names are not being publicised despite calls by some stakeholders to do so.
Webster-Roy replied, “The necessary legislative framework has to be put in place, and the Office of the Attorney General is working on it.”
Padarath asked when this legislation would be ready, Webster-Roy replied it was within the AG’s Office, adding, “He would announce it.”
Also on Friday, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee sought an emergency debate on domestic killings as a definite matter of urgent public importance, but Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde in the chair advised it be brought as a motion under a different heading, Standing Order 16.