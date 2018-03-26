Tunapuna Mom offers reward for stolen bull calf

A Tunapuna housewife and her three young children remained in tears for hours after their pet bull calf named Gymbo was stolen early today from the pen where he slept.

In desperation, Lisa Sammy is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of Gymbo who she describes as being like a member of her family.

Sammy said one month ago her husband Sunil purchased the bull calf from a man in the Chaguanas district and when he presented the bull calf to their three children they were excited and immediately began bottle feeding the animal.

She said her children Kayle 6, Jaden 9 and Rejan 11 took turns caring for the bull calf and even fed him his daily doses of vitamins and cold syrup when he displayed signs of having the flu.

She said around 3.30 am her husband her husband was awakened by a noise coming from a pen at the back of the house where Gymbo slept, and when he looked he saw two men running away. He later discovered that Gymbo was missing and a report was made to the Tunapuna police.

Yesterday investigators at the Tunapuna police said they are working along certain lines in the investigation and are hoping to have Gymbo returned to its owner. Anyone with information on whereabouts of the bull calf can contact Tunapuna police 555 or Lisa Sammy at 732-6852.