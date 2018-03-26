Tunapuna Chamber happy with new traffic plan
THE Tunapuna Chamber is commending the police and Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation for successfully tackling the traffic problem in that area.
Lauding the “easier flow of traffic,” president of the chamber Surindra Maharaj cited the establishment of a foot patrol unit in December last year and the implementation of a no-parking rule on the Eastern Main Road after Pasea Road heading west.
“Sgt Denoon has revealed the Foot Patrol Unit is continuously making adjustments to present systems in order to better serve the community,” Maharaj said.
Noting that many of its board and general members live and work within the wider Tunapuna community, Maharaj said, “It is with great pride we acknowledge the hard work and concerted efforts” of both the police and the regional corporation, the latter chaired by Paul Leacock.
The chamber said it “looks with delight on these positive developments and extends special grace to ex-officio president Nalini Maharaj for her pivotal role in this matter.”