TT, Panama women footballers battle to 1-1 draw

Trinidad and Tobago’s Patrice Superville (left) battles for the ball with Panama’s Natalia Urranaga while fellow TT player Jonelle Cato (right) looks on, during the first half of Saturday’s match.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s women footballers were well on their way to winning their second international football friendly match against Panama on Saturday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

However, an 82nd minute free-kick by Kenia Villareal was enough to give the visitors an equaliser as the match ended 1-1.

TT started the game on the attack when Patrice Superville missed an early opportunity after her header was placed wide in the fourth minute. TT kept the pressure on the visitors when Kedie Johnson’s eighth minute free-kick from the left flank forced a near-post save from Panama’s goalkeeper, Sasha Bosquez.

Chances kept presenting themselves for TT women but Naomi Guerra’s shot went well over the cross-bar in the 12th minute while, two minutes later, a scramble for a loose ball in the six-yard box was only snuffed out by Bosquez.

Panama had their first real opportunity in the 19th minute but it was wonderfully intercepted by TT’s defender, Ayana Russell. Panama had another golden chance in the 32th minute when their captain Natalia Urrunaga played an exquisite through ball for her teammate Rebeca Justavino, to be one on one with TT’s custodian Tenesha Palmer. But Palmer got her hand up in time to stop Justavino’s shot with her outstretched fingertips.

TT skipper, Tasha St Louis, in the 34th minute attempted a shot from just outside the 18-yard box, but her shot also sailed over the crossbar. The hosts kept on pressing for the opening goal as they tried to unlock Panama’s defence but the visiting team stayed compact at the back.

The second half saw the Panamanians upping the tempo as they made a couple changes and tried to create chances of their own. Substitute, Kenia Villareal, danced her way through the middle of the field and unleashed a shot that was destined for the corner of the net in the 50th. Palmer got her fingertips on the ball and looked as though it would take something special to get the ball past her.

Superville gave the hosts a lead in the 57th minute after she timed her run to perfection and got on the end of Shenieka Paul’s reverse pass and slotted the ball into the back of the net. The goal opened up the game but both defences remained resilient.

Panama were then awarded a free-kick in the 75th where another substitute, Yasli Rios, smashed the ball straight into the wall. Her sister, Yomira Rios, took the responsibility moments later when the visitors were given another free-kick in the 82nd minute. The elder sister made no mistake when she rifled the ball onto the underside of the crossbar and the ball ricocheted past the line, into the back of the net.

Teams (substitutes in brackets) –

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Tenesha Palmer, Ayana Russell, Jonelle Cato, Patrice Superville, Mariah Shade, Tasha St Louis (captain), Janine Francois (Natasha St Louis), Kedie Johnson (Shenieka Paul), Shanelle Arjoon (Andrea Young), Karyn Forbes (Anastasia Prescott), Naomi Guerra.

PANAMA: Sasha Bosquez (Yenith Bailey De La Cruz), Laurie Lopez (Maria Sanchez), Maria Murillo (Hilary Rodriguez), Yomira Rios, Rebeca Justavino (Katherine Marcias), Anuvis Castillo (Lineth Valderrama), Aldrith Humphries, Onelys Arenas, Erika Diaz, Schiandra Jurado, Natalia Urrunaga (captain).