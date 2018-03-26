Just In
Monday 26 March 2018
Football

TT men held to goalless draw by Martinique

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s football team were unable to make it two wins in as many matches as they were held to a goalless draw by hosts Martinique last evening, in their friendly international, at the Stade P Aliker De Dillon, Fort-de-France.

On Friday, the Dennis Lawrence-coached outfit edged hosts Guadeloupe 1-0 at the Pierre Antonius Stadium in Pointe-a-Pitre, courtesy of a 29th minute goal from defender/midfielder Joevin Jones.

Lawrence will now turn his attention towards an April 17 friendly, against World Cup-bound Panama, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. That game will not fall on a FIFA-window, therefore Lawrence will have to resort to a predominantly home-based team for that encounter.

