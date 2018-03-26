TT men held to goalless draw by Martinique

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s football team were unable to make it two wins in as many matches as they were held to a goalless draw by hosts Martinique last evening, in their friendly international, at the Stade P Aliker De Dillon, Fort-de-France.

On Friday, the Dennis Lawrence-coached outfit edged hosts Guadeloupe 1-0 at the Pierre Antonius Stadium in Pointe-a-Pitre, courtesy of a 29th minute goal from defender/midfielder Joevin Jones.

Lawrence will now turn his attention towards an April 17 friendly, against World Cup-bound Panama, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. That game will not fall on a FIFA-window, therefore Lawrence will have to resort to a predominantly home-based team for that encounter.