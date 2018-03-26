Sabotage Passengers relieve themselves overboard on Cabo Star

Cabo Star...toilets clogged with rocks during sailing.

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) is reminding its passengers that maliciously tampering with or destroying its property is against the law, after rocks were found in the vessel’s sewer system.

“Please be advised that on Thursday March 22 the bathroom facilities on the MV Cabo Star were out of service and subsequently repaired. On Saturday 24 March again the system was affected and repaired within hours. During these repairs it was discovered that rocks were found lodged in the toilet vacuum system, which clogged the system,” a release issued yesterday said.

It added further, “A similar situation occurred previously where lemons and pieces of clothing were found in the sewer system. All persons travelling on the Cabo Star are kindly asked to refrain from placing objects in the toilets. Please be reminded that it is against the law to maliciously tamper or destroy the Authority’s property.”

Prior to the release Newsday spoke to Vilma Lewis-Cockburn, the manager, marketing and public relations for the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company who said, “Last week the sewer system shut down. It was not working. On Thursday, it was repaired. Yesterday (Saturday March 24), as well, it also shut down. We understand men were actually relieving themselves overboard.”

“The captain is very concerned because they have found a lot of rocks in the sewer system. Previously, I know we found limes and lemons. I am not sure what that is about.” Since then, she added, the vessel’s sewer system has been repaired. Asked if the findings hinted at sabotage, Lewis-Cockburn said she did not know and could not say. All she could say was what was found during repairs of sewer system. Other sources said it was a clear case of sabotage.

When asked if security would be placed outside of the toilets, Lewis-Cockburn said that could not be done since even if security was posted outside of the toilets they would not be able to go into the toilets with passengers.

The Cabo Star was sailing from Trinidad at 2 pm on Saturday. The reports of the toilets being out of order were first seen on Fixin’ T&T’s Facebook page.

Two photos were uploaded with a caption which read, “PITIFUL: Reports that toilets on the Cabo Star were not working for 4 - 4.5 hours of today’s journey from Trinidad to Tobago. Women and men forced to relieve themselves off the side of the vessel.”

Fixin’ T&T’S Kirk Waithe said when contacted that he was told of the situation by Horace Amede, president of the Truckers and Traders Association.

When contacted, Newsday was told that Ameed was busy and would speak with Newsday. However, further calls went unanswered.

Last year November, there were similar reports of the toilets being out of order. It was then reported that someone attempted to flush a whole lemon down the vacuum system. The report said the Cabo Star’s owners Bridgemans Services Group believed someone might be, intentionally, trying to damage the vessel.