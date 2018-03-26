Just In
Express to compensate policemen for libel Tunapuna Mom offers reward for stolen bull calf Estonian charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine to return home in April Protest as Mt pleasant pupils "home-schooled" for months SRP under probe after viral ‘weed’ video
follow us
N Touch
Monday 26 March 2018
Local

Protest as Mt pleasant pupils "home-schooled" for months

Parents and pupils of the Mt Pleasant Primary School protest on Monday. Photo: Lincoln Holder.

Parents and students of Mt. Pleasant Government Primary School staged a noisy mid-morning placard demonstration in front of the Ministry of Education’s Victoria education district, Sutton Street, San Fernando today to highlight the school’s continued closure because of a faulty sewer system.

The school is located at Soledad road, Claxton Bay.

PTA president Barbara Phillip said parents have been forced to “home school” their children as the school has been closed since January 15 and no alternative arrangements have been made with other schools to accommodate the students.

Comments

Reply to this story

Local