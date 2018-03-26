Protest as Mt pleasant pupils "home-schooled" for months
Parents and students of Mt. Pleasant Government Primary School staged a noisy mid-morning placard demonstration in front of the Ministry of Education’s Victoria education district, Sutton Street, San Fernando today to highlight the school’s continued closure because of a faulty sewer system.
The school is located at Soledad road, Claxton Bay.
PTA president Barbara Phillip said parents have been forced to “home school” their children as the school has been closed since January 15 and no alternative arrangements have been made with other schools to accommodate the students.