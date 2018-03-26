Man in court for La Brea quadruple murder
"Leh we see your face nah boy,” was the cry of a family member to murder accused Rodger Mattison 38, as he stood today before a magistrate charged with the murders of four people including two teenagers.
The matter was heard before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan in the Point Fortin Magistrate's Court. The courthouse was packed with family members of the four victims as well as the accused.
As Mattison faced the magistrate, members of the public could only see his back. Each charge was read individually to Mattison.
The charges alleged that on a date between 11- 14 March at Kanhai Settlement, Sobo Village, La Brea he murdered mother Abigail Jones-Chapman 41, her daughter Olivia, 16, Michaela Mason 14, and their landlord Michael Scott 69.
The charges were laid indictably by Sgt Sirju of the Homicide Region Three and Mattison was not called upon to enter pleas. Mattison of Salick, Trace Guapo was represented by Attorney at law Fareed Ali.
When Mattison was asked to turn towards members of the public gallery to ‘show his face’. He stood silently and continued to face the magistrate. Curious spectators gathered outside the Point Fortin court to catch a glimpse of the murder accused. The matter was adjourned to April 23.