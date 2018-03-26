Girl Guides: Stop the violence

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

More than a month after he was killed the Girl Guides Association of Trinidad and Tobago, expressed sadness over the death of 43-year-old Kevin Horsford who died during a robbery at his home on February 18.

His death has prompted the association to plead with citizens who intend on living a life of crime, to choose another path. “Violence impacts us negatively as individuals and as a community.

We call upon the citizens of this beloved nation to work towards peace. Our children need to live in a peaceful world where they can have their dreams realised,” said the association in a release.

In the release the association also complained that one of their girls also witnessed her father being shot, adding to the negative effect that crime has on the Girl Guides. The release added that in some communities guiders are unable to conduct meetings after school hours because of the violence in their neighbourhood.

“It is time to stop the violence in our country. It is ruining our future,” the release said.

Horsford offered his services as an accountant on a pro bono basis to the Girl Guides as well as other organisations.

On February 18 Horsford was at his home in Arima when bandits burst into the house demanding money. He was shot several times before jumping out a window in his two-storey home. He died hours after the incident.