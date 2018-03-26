Express to compensate policemen for libel
THREE appellate court judges have ordered the Trinidad Express newspapers to compensate nine police officers who successfully claimed that the newspaper published defamatory statements against them.
The award of compensation is to be assessed by a Master of the High Court and the judge, who in 2013, dismissed the officers’ lawsuit, is to reassess the evidence to determine if an additional award for aggravated and/or exemplary damages is to be awarded.
In a written decision delivered in the Court of Appeal yesterday, Justices Nolan Bereaux, Prakash Moosai and Charmaine Pemberton upheld the appeal of police officers Gavin Simon, Keavin Greene, Wisden Rajcoomar, David Madeira, Lydon Mascall, Ishmael Pitt, Dereck Lake, Anthony Craig and Anthony Williams.
The nine had sued the newspapers for stories relating to a shooting incident in Wallerfield on August 17, 2007, in which five persons were killed.
The officers were represented by Senior Counsel Israel Khan and Uric Skerrit while Farees Hosein represented the Trinidad Express.