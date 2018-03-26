Estonian charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine to return home in April

File Photo.

ESTONIAN national Vaido Villem is scheduled to leave this country on April 23.

This was the update given to Justice Gillian Lucky who is monitoring Villem’s case although she has already sentenced him to time already served on a charge of conspiracy to traffick cocaine.

Villem, who was sentenced to four years by Lucky, has spent five years and 22 days in prison. She was assigned the case after his lawyers made the unusual move to seek bail for him.

His lawyers yesterday told the judge that the Estonian is scheduled to leave this country later this month.

He is being detained at the Immigration Detention Centre.

At a previous update, Lucky was told that all that remained for him to return home was for the Ministry of National Security to give approval for three officers to escort him on the flight back to Estonia, which is required by international airlines for flights exceeding eight and a half hours.

His attorneys Ravi Rajcoomar and Indarjit Seuraj had told the judge that Villem was willing to pay for his airline ticket back to Estonia.

Lucky has adjourned the matter to May 1, so that she can question immigration officials on the processes involved in the deportation of foreign nationals, while acknowledging that Villem will have, by that time, already returned to his homeland.