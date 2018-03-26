Comets, Central Sports register comfortable wins

JOEL BAILEY

ALESCON COMETS and Central Sports both registered comfortable wins yesterday, in the Fifth Round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) 2018 National League Premiership I Division.

Comets, the league leaders, were too hot to handle for a struggling PowerGen squad who are rooted to the bottom of the eight-team standings, as they completed an innings-and-81-run triumph.

On Saturday, at the PowerGen Ground in Penal, Comets dismissed the hosts for 136 runs and closed on 238 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Resuming yesterday morning, Comets declared on 352/8 with ex-West Indies limited-overs all-rounder, Guyana Jaguars’ Christopher Barnwell lashing 125, off 136 balls, with nine fours and five sixes.

There were other useful knocks from TT Red Force’s Stephen Katwaroo (56 not out), Vikash Mohan (54), Shemroy Barrington (53) and Andy Gobin (46). For the hosts, Varoon Samaroo took three wickets for 47 runs while Ansil Bhaggan got 2/55 and Sanjiv Gooljar 2/107.

Needing to score 216 to make Comets bat again, PowerGen were bundled out for 135 with veteran Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan taking 7/56 and left-arm spinner Derone Davis 2/38. Akeil Cooper (46), Teshawn Castro and Ewart Nicholson (28 apiece) were the only scorers of note for PowerGen.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, Central Sports recorded an innings-and-35-run victory over Raw Fitness Victoria United.

Resuming on 181/4, in reply to Victoria’s 139, Central Sports declared on 301/8 with Kamil Pooran scoring 81, Keddy Lesporis 67 and Adrian Ali 44.

Vikash Rampersad got 4/93 for Victoria while ex-WI and Windward Islands left-arm spinner Garey Mathurin and Farrel Jagmohan each took 2/64.

At their second turn at the crease, Victoria were skittled out for 127, with evergreen off-spinner Shazam Babwah returning figures of 6/44 while Christopher Vincent had 3/29. Marcelle Jones (34) and ex-TT all-rounder Sherwin Ganga (29) were the only batsmen to put up any sort of resistance.

Other Results –

At St Anthony’s Ground: QUEEN’S PARK I 366/7 dec – Darren Bravo 124, Tion Webster 106, Justin Guillen 50; Atiba Allert 2/59, Marlon Richards 2/79 vs MERRY BOYS 197 – Leonardo Julien 100; Sunil Narine 4/49, Yannic Cariah 2/27. Match drawn; Queen’s Park I won on first innings.

At Wilson Road, Penal: QUEEN’S PARK II 284 and 142/5 – Joshua Ramdoo 42 not out, Joshua Da Silva 37; Dejourn Charles 3/17 vs FIRST CITIZENS CLARKE ROAD 292 – Kerry Holness 117, Sean Siloch 68, Gregory Mahabir 54 not out; Darren Deonarine 5/71, Namir Suepaul 3/104. Match drawn; Clarke Road won on first innings.