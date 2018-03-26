Burkett, Skeete earn trips to Manchester United

2017 winners Nathan Skeete (third from left) and Brian Burkett (centre) pose with their medals along with Cindy Ann Gatt, director of marketing at Flow (left), Neil Cochrane, Caribbean Football Union general secretary (second from left), football legend Dwight Yorke (third from right), and Manchester United football academy coaches Damien Sweeny (second from right) and Andy Robinson.

SHERDON PIERRE

JAMAICAN BRIAN Burkett and Barbadian Nathan Skeete were the winners of the Flow Ultimate Football Experience which concluded yesterday at the St Joseph Convent Grounds, St Clair.

Both winners, along with their coaches and one parent (per person), will be travelling to the home of Manchester United, Old Trafford, England for a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip in May.

Manchester United Soccer School coaches Damian Sweeney and Andy Robinson had to choose between 28 of the region’s top young footballers, from 14 countries, ages 12 to 16.

They focused on their skills in short passing, dribbling, defensive qualities, teamwork, attitude and scoring goals.

Coach Robinson commented on the difficulty of selecting the two best players. “It was very difficult, as I said to the players. I only made my

decision an hour before the end. The younger players seemed technically better but the older players more physically stronger and quicker. I was very impressed with both groups.”

He continued, “Sometimes we have to realise that the facilities the players play on changes their game and how they play the game.”

Skeete, winner of the 14-16 age group stated that he was impressed by the high level of coaching and is delighted to have won. His coach Renaldo Gilkes mentioned, “Nathan is a member of the Barbados Under-17 team so being in that environment would have helped him to prepare for an event like this.

There will be more encouragement now as this can inspire other footballers back home in Barbados.”

Burkett, the 12-13 age group winner, stated, “I was very surprised but I`m glad that I am the champion and I will keep working hard. I need to improve on everything so I will work harder now.”

Albert Burkett, who is Brian`s father and coach explains the dilemma of playing the double role. “Every parent wants the best for their children so you have to be careful not to stress them out, but help them to achieve what you think they want and enjoy the success.”

The emotional dad went on to say, “Praises be to God, because this is a little part of the big cake of what we are looking to achieve some day because he will be great.”

Former Manchester United striker and Trinidad and Tobago captain, now Manchester United Ambassador Dwight Yorke, who was at the event giving out certificates, medals and autographed memorabilia said that it was a great pleasure to be at this such event, especially as it was held on his home soil.

TT`s Che Benny, who was one of the two overall winners in 2017, said, “I will forever be grateful to Flow and Manchester United. I could not have asked for a better opportunity. My dream really did come true and today I am a better player for it.”