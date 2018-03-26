‘Bring pan fraternity together’

BP Renegades captain Candice Andrews-Brumant share cake with arranger Duvone Stewart in the Media 21 booth at the Queen's Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

GARY CARDINEZ

TEARS flowed freely from the eyes of Duvone Stewart in the Media 21 Booth at the Queen’s Park Oval as the champion arranger was awarded by some of his peers from Stick Down Promotion for his history-making feat in the National Panorama competition this year.

He won both the Medium and Large Band category finals.

Friends and family gathered before Stewart’s arrival and he was totally surprised at the reception he got. It was an evening of fun and picong among the many young arrangers and players in the room.

The winning Panorama arrangers were present except for Vanessa Headley (small band) as she was busy with Golden Hands at the Music Festival but Carlon Harewood (single pan) was there on March 10.

President of Stick Down Seion Gomez said it was the changing of the guards (arrangers) as the young arrangers are now moving to the top. Stewart said it was the transition stage as there must be life after Boogsie (Lennox Sharpe), Robbie (Greenidge), Smooth (Leon Edwards) and (Ken) Philmore. “We have to be ready to grab the baton and run,” he said. “I have so much to be thankful for and all of you in this room had a part to play in me being here today. I thank Seion and Candice Andrews for being there for me. Ross and others I could not have done it without you.”

Stewart was very surprised when his teacher John from Signal Hill Senior was called upon to say a few words. He exclaimed, “Where all you find he?!”

John spoke about using the rod on Duvone at times because he was miserable but he asked, “Who wrote the curriculum for Mozart? Maybe we should use the life of Duvone as an example for what young people like to do. He is a man with tremendous talent.

“What I am saying to you is we could make a difference by etching our name without being seen. If we do that maybe pan will reach where it is suppose to reach.”

Stewart has arranged for Merrytones, Our Boys, LH Pan Groove, San Juan Eastside, Starlift (St Vincent and the Grenadines) Ebony (UK), Brampton Golden Harps (Canada), Piton Diamond Steel Orchestra (St Lucia), Harmony Steel and Casym Steel Orchestras (New York), CalypsAtlantic and Steel Pan de Montangac (France), Big Pan Pan Groove (Germany) Pan Elders and BP Renegades.

He has won 11 Single Pan titles, one Small Conventional, five consecutive Medium Conventional, one Large Conventional, three titles in England, one in New York and two in St Vincent.

After receiving his award Stewart said, “The battle has not been won with my victory with BP Renegades, this new generation has to bring the steelpan fraternity together. We have to unite and bring steelpan back to where it belongs.”