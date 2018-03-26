Baptist opens ‘Buzz’ Butler Village in San F’do

THE West Indian United Spiritual Baptist Sacred Order in collaboration with Universal Ecclesiastical Baptist Order of the Spiritual Baptist community, welcomed the public on Saturday to a grand opening of the Tubal Uriah ‘Buzz’ Butler Baptist Village on Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

In attendance were Bishop George Xavier of California, USA, Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello, Dr Agatha Carrington from the Spiritual Baptist Faith Incorporated and OWTU representative Richard Lee.

The programme began with a procession from Carib Street to Harris Promenade.

The Spiritual Baptist community gathered at the Spiritual Baptist monument on Carib Street where Bishop Leon John offered prayers.

He said, “So many things in the country are going on where the Lord’s attention is needed and He feels that it is up to us as a people to lift this country and the leaders of the country before the most high so that He can intervene on behalf of us.”

The procession was accompanied by spiritual chants, beating of drums and ringing of bells.

The Tubal Uriah Buzz Butler Baptist Village is dedicated to promoting and showcasing the cultural artefacts, background and roots of the Baptist faith.

Regrello said that it was a privilege to celebrate the faith in public as before it would have been prohibited by the State according to law.

The Baptist Village is opened to the public until today and people are free to visit the various booths which display authentic Baptist clothing and various kinds of fabrics, as well as leather craft.