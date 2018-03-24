UNC: Dillon should resign or be fired
UNC deputy political leader David Lee has said National Security Minister Edmund Dillon should either resign or be fired by the Prime minister after allegations of fraud being brought against him in a United States court.
The caseinvolving Dillon, who is also Point Fortin MP, revolves around a civil matter in the US Supreme Court involving allegations of “elder financial abuse, exploitation and fraud.”
In a media release yesterday, the UNC said it is “disturbed by allegations of fraud and misconduct levelled against yet another member of the Keith Rowley administration.
“Minister Dillon’s response today is not good enough, the matter must be thoroughly investigated, and decisive action taken.”
Lee, who is also Opposition Whip, said, “These are serious allegations levelled against an MP and one of this Government’s three Ministers of National Security.”
He said the Prime Minister, speaking on a PNM platform in Diego Martin on Thursday night, said one of the most important assignments of the leadership of any country lies in its appointments.
“Yet he has shown time and time again that he is clearly unfit for office if held to his own standards.
Rowley has made a number of questionable appointments in just two and a half years in office.”