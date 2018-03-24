TT Under-15 cricketers in final warm-up today

TRINIDAD and Tobago men’s Under-15 cricket team will get their final tune-up before leaving for the regional tournament in Jamaica when they face an Under-16 Secondary Schools XI today (Saturday, March 24).

The 50-Over fixture is scheduled to start at 9.30 am at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva and will be the last opportunity for the Under-15 development team to demonstrate their readiness for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) competition.

The national team leaves on Monday for the Isle of Springs and team manager Narine Bideshi is optimistic that they will perform creditably against their regional counterparts.

The former national batsman said that apart from one injury to the original squad, which forced Abdur Rahaman Juman out and allowed Liam Mamchan into the squad, the Under-15 technical team is quite pleased with the progress of the preparations.

“We must understand at this level, the Under-15s are developing and maturing into serious cricketers and we hope that out of this bunch several will grow into national cricketers and realise their full potential for the national and regional team,” said Bideshi.

SQUAD – Rajeev Ramnath (captain), Khaleem Mohammed (vice-captain), Justin Jagessar, Nickyle Jalim, Narad Kyle Kissondath, Sachin Emrit, Andrew Rambaran, Ronnilster Perreira, Avalon Changoor, Nick Ramlal, Ricardo Chase, Liam Mamchan, Calvin Loubon, Orlando James; Keshava Ramphal (coach); Narine Bidhesi (manager).