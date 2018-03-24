Suspect to be charged in La Brea quadruple murder
POLICE from Homicide Bureau (Region III) received instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions yesterday afternoon to charge the suspect in the La Brea quadruple murder.
They were expected to charge him last evening or by today. Once charged, the 36-year-old private-for-hire driver will appear in the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Defence attorney Fareed Ali is representing him.
Police arrested the man on Sunday morning in Valencia, five days after the bodies were found at a house at Kanhai Settlement, Sobo Village in La Brea.
Newsday learnt that legal officer PC Lewis sought advice from the DPP and Sgt Sirju led the investigation into the murders.