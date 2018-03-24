St Francis Boys brush aside St Mary’s

ST FRANCIS brushed aside St Mary’s 53-40 on Thursday, in a male Under-17 fixture in the Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association North Zone game at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

This was one of three matches which were contested on the day.

Donte Hazard delivered 20 points for St Francis (formerly Belmont Boys) while Isaiah Smith contributed 12 points.

St Mary’s, who were down 28-11 at the halftime interval, got a game-high 23 from Jacoba Benjamin and 11 from Evan Trim.

In another male Under-17 fixture, Tranquillity took care of Malick 36-20, courtesy of 17 from Jabari Peters and six from Tyreece Liverpool, while Nathaniel Barbour notched 15 for Malick, who were down 22-2 at the half.

And, in the male Under-15 section, Success Laventille blanked Trinity 29-17.

Success Laventille, who were up 14-9 at the midway point, relied on Jabari Elder’s 14 and Malique Jacobs’ seven, while Joshua Baksh netted 10 for Trinity.

A pair of male Under-15 games were contested on Tuesday.

In the first duel, QRC were indebted to Shorn Solomon’s 36 as they whipped Woodbrook 46-32. Woodbrook, who trailed 24-14 at the half, got 10 points each from Tyron Williams and Kwesi Charles.

Fatima scored 23 points in both halves while West Mucurapo netted 11 in each half, in the second game of the double-header.

Fatima’s scoring revolved around Demetrius Madonca’s 12 and eight apiece from Vince Bolastig and Ethan Smith, while Amare Toney scored 11 and Ronaldo Riley eight for West Mucurapo.