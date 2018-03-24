Richards, Ahye in line for First Citizens Awards
SPRINTERS Jereem Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are in line to cop the prestigious First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards for the year 2017.
The annual award ceremony will take place today, from 7 pm, at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s.
Richards had an outstanding 2017, as he was part of the victorious men’s 4x400m relay team who copped gold at the IAAF World Championships in London, England. Also at the World Champs, Richards took home bronze in the men’s 200m final.
Ahye set a new national women’s 100m record of 10.82 during the National Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo and finished sixth over the similar distance at the World Champs.
There will also be the presentation of the Youth Male and Female Sporting Personalities of the Year at today’s ceremony, as well as two other major accolades – the Jeffrey Stollmeyer Award, for the top administration for 2017, and the Lystra Lewis Award, for the best team/group.
Nominees –
Sportsman of the Year Award: Jereem Richards (athletics), Yazid Ali (automobile), Stuart Johnson (rally), Alistair Espinoza (badminton), Nigel Paul (boxing), Matthew Robinson (canoeing/kayaking), Ryan Harper (chess), Shannon Gabriel (cricket), Quincy Alexander (cycling), Nathan Lewis (football), Joseph Fox (gymnastics), Sachin Kumar (golf), Jordan Vieira (hockey), Jelanie Boyce (judo), Darryl Thomas (karate), Akeem Stewart (Paralympics), Rondel Hunte (powerlifting), Trevor Sun (powerboats), Roger Daniel (rifle shooting), Shakeel Dyte (rugby), Kale Wilson (squash), Dylan Carter (swimming), Yuvraaj Dookram (table tennis), Joseph Cadogan (lawn tennis), Daniel Ragbir (target archery), Jason Costelloe (triathlon).
Sportswoman of the Year Award: Michelle Lee Ahye (athletics), Allison Gajadhar (automobile), Jada Renales (badminton), Felice Chow (canoeing), Gabriella Johnson (chess), Teniel Campbell (cycling), Kimika Forbes (football), Serena Mackenzie (golf), Petal Derry (hockey), Latesha Gill (judo), Tamara Joseph (karate), Kalifa Mc Collin (netball), Nyoshia Cain (Paralympics), Syanna Andrews (powerlifting), Marsha Bullen-Jones (rifle shooting), Nicolette Pantor (rugby), Charlotte Knaggs (squash), Amira Pilgrim (swimming), Kelly-Ann Arrindell (sailing), Brittany Joseph (table tennis), Breanna Stampfli (lawn tennis), Megan Lawrence (taekwondo), Priyanka Dhanie (target archery), Jenna Ross (triathlon), Merissa Aguilleira).