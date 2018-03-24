Relatives: The Devil killed her

Stacy Ann Campbell

STACY ANN Campbell’s unnamed foetus made her first public appearance yesterday but not in the manner the family had hoped or ever imagined. The 29-year-old murdered mother and the foetus lay next to each other in a purple coffin during their funeral service. Also in the coffin were a baby bottle, a pink teddy bear and an item of baby clothing.

Mourners gathered at the Seventh-day Adventist Church at Peter Hill in Mayaro to bade farewell to the mother and daughter. On Monday night, while visiting her neighbour’s home as she normally did, a mentally ill man struck Campbell on her head with a brick. The mother of four, who was between seven to eight months into her pregnancy, died in the yard. She is a close friend of the suspect and his relatives.

Campbell lived at Guayaguayare Road, Radix Village in Mayaro. Her children are living with relatives in Siparia.

Her relatives showed no animosity towards the 36-year-old suspect or his family. Eureka Williams told mourners it was the Devil who is responsible for the murder.

“That boy did not do it, it was the Devil. I forgive him. I know is the Devil. He came to kill and destroy, and he wants to destroy everything in his path,” Williams said.

Campbell’s sister Tinesha Joseph delivered the eulogy and recalled fond memories they shared as a family. Joseph said Campbell had a big heart and loved children.

“Remember Stacy Ann as the girl who grew up in Radix Village, who was full of life. She liked vibes.

We shared a bitter-sweet relationship. We shared the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Overcome with grief, Joseph was unable to finish the eulogy.

A relative of the suspect expressed regret over the death of Campbell who, she said, was considered family. She asked that the incident not pull both families apart as they too have lost a loved one. Campbell’s boyfriend Jason Bramble recalled his last conversation with her and said he was still in a state of shock. Up to last evening, the suspect remained in police custody.