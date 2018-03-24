NSSO hosts Chaguanas pupils
THE Chaguanas Government Primary School visited the National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO) at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) on March 14. Pupils visited the rehearsal spaces where they learned more about the symphony and were given a special tour by members.
The youngsters benefited from a one-on-one session with the musicians and were treated to some renditions.
Artistic director of the NSSO Akua Leith was delighted to host the students as part of their tour of Napa, said a media release.
“I am always heartened and encouraged as a musician when our young children visit our space, witness our performances, and leave the room with dreams to become musicians. This is one of the inspirational aspects of my job, and I absolutely enjoy it,” Leith said.