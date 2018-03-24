Northeastern alumni election today
The election of officers to the Northeastern College Alumni Association (NECAA) takes place today at the school, located at Graham Trace, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.
All past students are eligible to be nominated to offices in the association once they are registered. That exercise is expected to be held between 1 pm and 3 pm.
The election is scheduled to take place at 4pm.
Today’s election culminates months of meetings and activities to rejuvenate the organisation, which had once played an integral role in the institution.
Efforts to revive the NECAA have been led by attorney Dale Scobie, who functioned as the group’s interim president over the past few months.
Among those who have assisted in the project are retired deputy commissioner of police Mervyn Richardson; Cheryl Scott-Alvarez; Camsen Francis-Merrique; Lana Derek; Oliver Roopsingh; Usha Garib; Deidre Rahaman, Mark Romero and others.
It is hoped that following today’s election, the association will chart the way forward in establishing various initiatives within the school.