‘No cause for concern’

MILITARY TALKS: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon (right), US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John McIntyre and US Chief Military Liaison Officer Claudia Carrizales at the launch of bilateral military exercise Fused Response 2018 at the Ministry of National Security,Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

FOR more than two weeks in April, local armed forces and a large contingent of visiting troops from the US military are expected to undergo a series of rigorous training exercises at locations throughout TT.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Ministry of National Security Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said yesterday the exercises, are expected to form part of an annual bilateral exercise codenamed “Fused Response.” The exercise is aimed at strengthening local capabilities and responsiveness to local and regional crises, as well as enhancing co-operation between TT and the US. Planned to take place from April 16 to 27, it is expected to host up to 500 local and US military personnel as they engage in exercises and simulations designed to test their skills and responsiveness in emergency situations from natural disasters to domestic terror threats.

Dillon also sought to reassure the public that despite the large foreign military presence, there will be no cause for alarm, as all exercises will be set under controlled conditions.

“The scenarios are entirely fictitious and have no relation to any threat. I want to reassure the public that the presence of local and foreign troops should not be interpreted as a cause for concern. The activities will be restricted solely to the exercise.

“Exercise Fused Response will utilise resources not usually part of the TT national security landscape,” he warned. “These are needed to facilitate the scenarios which will be tested.”

Dillon said the staging areas included Piarco Airport, Macqueripe, Camp Cumuto, Couva and the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago. While the exercises posed no threat to the general public, he said,adequate notifications will be given by the relevant authorities leading up to the beginning of any exercise, adding that the public would have to make temporary adjustments.

Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy John McIntyre said he was generally pleased with the government’s response to the government and was optimistic the event will provide long-term benefits for both countries. Citing the damage caused by hurricanes, Jose and Irma in the Caribbean last year, McIntyre said the exercise would go a long way towards sharpening responsiveness in times of crisis.

Asked if the exercise would also be used as a means of gathering information on the situation in nearby Venezuela, McIntyre said the event would take place exclusively in TT. He also denied claims that it would be used to gather intelligence on increasing reports of extremism, with specific emphasis on the purported Carnival attacks, saying the exercise was planned well in advance of the supposed threat.

“Fused Response has been planned for a year. As far as the Carnival threat is concerned, I want to emphasise that four countries at the same time issued a travel alert and they commented on the good job the government of TT did in disrupting that threat. We have had a long-standing relationship with TT in terms of co-operation across the board,” McIntyre said.