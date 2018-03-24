March Mayhem Skills Clinic jumps off

Participants show off their shooting skills during yesterday’s opening day of the March Mayhem Basketball Skills Clinic.

SHERDON PIERRE

THE Spartans TT Sports Club`s March Mayhem Basketball Skills Clinic began yesterday at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

The two-day clinic is guided by American coach, Mark Cook.

Cook has coaching certifications from International Basketball Federation (FIBA), National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) organisations throughout his coaching career.

Former Trinidad and Tobago footballer and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke motivated the youngsters on the essential ingredients needed to be successful in sports.

He mentioned that his determination and sacrifice were the cutting edge in him making it big because there were better players than him during that period.

The former national captain distributed autographed Manchester United jerseys to the players.

The camp catered for 40 kids from different clubs throughout the country between the ages of 14 to 17 years old.

The young basketballers were equally placed into five groups of eight players and they did several drills on dribbling, conditioning/defence, passing, attacking the basket and shooting.

Spartans TT has partnered with British Airways on this initiative as part of their Flying Start programme, which is a global charity partnership between British Airways and Comic Relief.