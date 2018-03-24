J’Ouvert bandleaders offer solutions

Colin Lucas, Chairman of NCC. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

MORE than 40 J’Ouvert bandleaders and representatives turned out to express their concerns and share ideas for improvement, at a town hall meeting hosted by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) at its VIP Lounge at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The recent meeting was the first of several in an ongoing series designed to solicit feedback and cooperation in developing the annual celebrations and mitigating the negative impact on the Woodbrook community and Port of Spain environs. It brought out several creative ideas from a diverse cross section of the bandleader community, comprising representatives from popular, seasoned bands and several newer ones, said a media release.

Fielding questions and taking in contributions on the head table were Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; Joel Martinez, Mayor of Port of Spain and NCC executive chairman Colin Lucas.

Various representatives expressed their thoughts on how the celebrations could be improved and the problems reduced.

At the end of the discussions some of the solutions suggested included exploring the possibility of designated band routes and zones, increased security and restroom facilities along agreed routes, and working out acceptable sound levels in critical areas in order to reduce the noise pollution for residents.

Lucas, who chaired the meeting, expressed his optimism at the conclusion, saying: “We know that to reach a suitable agreement will take some time, but we are willing to work together to reach workable solutions and harmonies in order to ensure that our J’Ouvert culture and stakeholders are not gravely affected.”

He added that the meeting was a very good start, and expressed his gratitude that so many representatives turned out, and that the NCC had been able to bring so many diverse stakeholders to share their concerns and thoughts, and, most of all, to do so in an open and honest setting. “While we knew of many of their concerns from before, it was good that we had the chance to hear them first-hand, and tease out some viable solutions and ways forward, as we begin planning for the 2019 season,” Lucas said.

He said the NCC would continue meeting with all its stakeholders, including the Woodbrook Residents Association, the protective services, and various other state bodies as it strives for solutions well ahead of next year’s celebrations.