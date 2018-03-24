Chess events in San Fernando during Easter weekend

SAN FERNANDO will be the focal point for local chess with two tournaments being held over the Easter weekend by the same organisers. The first will be a six-round Junior tournament over two days for four age groups – Under-11; Under-14; Under-16 and Open. Trophies, special prizes and medals will be the incentive with registration closing on Thursday. Interested persons can call 475-5352 or 681-7205.

The venue is a centrally located building in Mon-Repos at #7A Torrance Street (opposite the Catholic Church).

Hosts – Southern Chess Club and the newly formed Southern Chess Academy – will accept a registration fee of $60 per player and $45 for any sibling. There will be three rounds per day at 10 am; noon and 2 pm on Good Friday and Saturday.

The long weekend will end on Monday and Tuesday with another two-day six-round Open tournament for three rating groups – unrated; under-1800 and above-1800. Registration fee is $100 per player and the games will be timed at 45 minutes per player. Tournament Director Frank Sears will head a team of administrators to run things successfully.