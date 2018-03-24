Athletics earn clean sweep in First Citizens Awards

First Citizens Sports Award Winners: Men’s champ Jereem Richards, represented by his sister Brittney (left) holds his trophy along with acting Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly (second from right) while Michelle-Lee Ahye, represented by her mother Raquel (second from right) holds her trophy, while chairman of the First Citizens Sports Foundation Dr Keith Clifford (right) looks on. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

IT WAS a clean sweep for athletics, in both the Seniors and Juniors categories, at last evening’s First Citizens Sports Foundation Sports Personalities of the Year 2017 Awards, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

At Queen’s Hall, St Clair, sprinters Jereem Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye unsurprisingly took home the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

Richards had an outstanding 2017, as he was part of the victorious men’s 4x400-metre relay team who copped gold at the IAAF World Championships in London, England.

Also at the World Champs, Richards took home bronze in the men’s 200 metre final.

Ahye set a new national women’s 100m record of 10.82 during the National Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo and finished sixth over the similar distance at the World Champs.

Adell Colthrust and Ianna Roach were adjudged the Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year 2017.

Colthrust, in the boys Under-28 100 metres, copped a pair of gold medals at prestigious meets last year — the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas and the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in Curacao.

And Roach claimed gold for TT in the girls Under-18 shot put at last year’s CARIFTA Track and Field Champs.